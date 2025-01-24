Celebrity News

Andie MacDowell shares piriformis syndrome diagnosis

"Four Weddings and a Funeral" star Andie MacDowell — who is also the mom of Margaret Qualley — thought she was "literally falling apart" amid her piriformis syndrome diagnosis.

By Gabrielle Chung | E! Online

Andie MacDowell attends as PEOPLE and Hallmark Media present a conversation with the stars of Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home" at Dotdash Meredith offices
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hallmark Media

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Andie MacDowell is getting candid about her heath.

"The Four Weddings and a Funeral" star opened up about her struggles with piriformis syndrome, a muscle condition that compresses the sciatic nerve — which runs from the lower back down to the feet — causing inflammation.

Recounting how pain was initially "shooting down my leg," MacDowell shared during a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I thought I was gonna have to have a hip replacement."

The 66-year-old said her condition was only exacerbated when she started riding her indoor bike "like a crazy person."

"It's not appropriate for my body, and I ended up with bad knees and a bad hip," she continued. "I thought I was literally falling apart."

Fortunately, the "Maid" actress ended up not needing surgery. Still, MacDowell now has to work out her hips and bottom every day to prevent flare-ups so her body "doesn't hurt anymore."

“It’s a miracle," she shared of her treatment, adding that "the good news is my pieces are fine."

She told host Drew Barrymore, "My knees are good except for aging. They've aged."

But in addition to changing her workout regimen, the "Groundhog Day" alum has also opted for a quieter lifestyle — trading in the hustle and bustle of Hollywood for South Carolina — as part of her new lease on life.

"Once my kids left, I felt this huge void in my life because they were so important to me," MacDowell — who shares daughters Rainey Qualley, 35, and Margaret Qualley, 30, as well as son Justin Qualley, 38, with ex Paul Qualley — explained. "Margaret was really telling me I was supposed to be having the time of my life, but I wasn't."

Since her relocation, MacDowell is "happier now than I have been in a long time."

"I’m having the time of my life now," she added. "It's really good."

Copyright E! Online

