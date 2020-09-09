Amy Schumer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Amy Schumer is being treated for Lyme disease.

The comedian announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday, noting that it's possible she first contracted the tick-borne illness "years" ago.

"Anyone get LYME this summer?" Schumer captioned a childhood photo of her fishing. "I got it and I'm on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice?Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2."

Schumer, 39, asked her followers to weigh in if they've also battled Lyme disease, which can lead to debilitating symptoms if left untreated. "I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it," she said.

The "I Feel Pretty" star did not offer insight into her own symptoms, but according to the CDC, individuals with Lyme disease often experience fever, headaches, fatigue or a skin rash.

Actress Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer discuss why they recently changed their son Gene's name.

Amy Schumer's Best Roles

Celebrities including Yolanda Hadid, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber and Shania Twain have all publicly detailed their fight against Lyme disease in the public eye. Just weeks ago, Bella Hadid described Lyme as an "invisible disease" that has impacted her health since the age of 14.

The supermodel took to Instagram and said she often experiences lingering symptoms that include muscle cramps, numbness and inflammation.

As for Schumer, she's long prided herself on remaining open and honest about her personal life. While pregnant with son Gene, the star was forced to cancel several dates on her standup tour due to health complications.

While discussing her decision to stop touring because of her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum, otherwise known as extreme morning sickness, during an August interview on "Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist," she shared, "It was really, really hard. But I think probably every woman can relate, strangely enough. Because for me, going on stage and doing a show like that, even though it's physical, and everyone's looking at you, it's still my job.

"So if you're a teacher or a nurse or anything, if you are really sick and you're pregnant, and you still have to work, and no one gives you any leeway, they really don't."