‘America's Got Talent' semifinalist Kabir Singh dead at 39

The comedic world is mourning the loss of a rising talent.

Kabir Singh, a comedian who made it to the semifinals of "America’s Got Talent" in 2021, has died, his fiancée confirmed to People. He was 39.

Additionally, TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, report that Singh had been dealing with health concerns and authorities believe at this time he died of natural causes, but that a toxicology report was conducted to help determine his exact cause of death. According to the outlet, he was in San Francisco at the time of his death.

A friend of the comedian’s, Jeremy Curry, shared news of Singh’s passing on social media, noting it’s his “deepest regret” to share that Singh had passed away in his sleep.

“This is the most devastating post I’ve posted,” Curry continued, noting services will be held in Hayward, California, Dec. 14. “Please keep his family and fiancée in your thoughts and prayers….I Love you bro.”

Curry included a photo of him and Singh, in which his friend held up a peace sign as he smiled at the camera.

In addition to his time on the 16th season of "America’s Got Talent" — which would see magician Dustin Tavella ultimately crowned the winner — Singh’s Instagram bio noted he also appeared on Comedy Central, "Family Guy" and the BBC News.

The last posts on the comedian’s Instagram, from one month earlier, advertised some of his recent comedy shows at the Deaf Puppy Comedy Club in Manteca, California.

On November 2, the club wrote of Singh, “Last night's shows were too much fun! Non stop laughs from these guys. Kabir absolutely brought the house down.”

Following the news of his death, the comedy club shared a moving message to its social media account.

“Rest in peace to one of the best,” Deaf Puppy Comedy Club wrote alongside a photo of Singh. “He absolutely destroyed every time he performed in Manteca. You lifted up the 209 comedy scene when there was none, and will always be our Champion.”

The post continued, “Incredible comedian and human being. You will be missed Kabir. Luv ya, buddy.”