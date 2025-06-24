Originally appeared on E! Online

Amanda Bynes is beginning a new chapter.

The former Nickelodeon star revealed she is trying out a GLP-1 drug—a class of drugs primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity — to achieve her weight loss goal of losing 40 pounds.

“I’m 173 now,” she continued, “so I hope to get down to 130 — which would be awesome.”

According to the 39-year-old, her main motivation was so that she’ll “look better in paparazzi pictures and you don’t see my double chin from strange angles.”

She added, “I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course.”

“My best friend Dylan and I have been best friends for 10 years," she shared in a May 18 TikTok video. "And to mark our best friend anniversary, we got matching Roman numeral Xs for the number 10."

“I got it on my finger,” she added, showing the results, “Dylan got it on her rib cage.”

"Disclaimer: I'm doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm's," she wrote on her Instagram Stories in April. "I won't be posting any sleazy content."

Amanda Bynes is pressing the pause button on her new podcast.

"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," the 'All That' alum wrote on her Instagram Stories in December. "I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to."

"After thinking about it, though,” she continued, “I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"

