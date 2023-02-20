Allison Holker Thanks Fans for Support After tWitch's Death: ‘It's Brought Us So Much Hope'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss' widow, Allison Holker, is thanking those who have shared messages of support and love with her family after her husband's death.

"It has been very challenging and emotional," Holker said in a video shared to Instagram Feb. 18. "But you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life."

Boss died by suicide at age 40 in December last year. He was a DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a dancer, coming in second on the fourth season of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008.

Boss and Holker, who had also competed on the competition dance show, were married for nine years and raised three children together: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

In the video, Holker expressed gratitude for those who have come forward with the ways that her husband impacted their life. Jennifer Lopez, Channing Tatum, Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yvette Nicole Brown were among the celebrities who had shared tributes to Boss after his death.

"He was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way," she said in the video.

Holker said that her family's "purpose" has always been to bring joy to others and spread love.

"And that's not going to change," she said. "It's going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that's our purpose, so we'll still do that to this day."

She then expressed her hope that people remember her husband by choosing “love.”

“I hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us," she said.

On behalf of her family, Holker thanked everyone for “being there for us,” adding that in return, “I will always be there for you guys.”

“I hope you guys remember how special you are, and how much of an impact you make around the world and continue to move from there,” Holker said in closing. “We love you guys.”

Boss's former colleague, Ellen DeGeneres, commented on Holker's post, "His light is still so bright. So is yours."

Jenna Dewan wrote, "Wrapping you and your family in love always," with several red heart emoji.

