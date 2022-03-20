All the Times Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg Proved They're the Best Hosts

Allow NBC's new series to introduce the dynamic duo you never knew you needed: Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

They're set to host the new live reality competition show "American Song Contest," and while we can't wait to see performers from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., battle it out to win the country's vote for best original song, we're also excited to see these two stars lead the way.

After all, Clarkson and Snoop are both well-qualified for the gig.

The "Stronger" musician has been on both sides of a singing competition series -- first as a contestant (and eventual winner!) on "American Idol," and later as a judge on "The Voice" -- plus she's already the host of very own talk show. Snoop has plenty of hosting experience, too, from "The Joker's Wild" to "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."

Put simply, the pair is perfect for the job -- but you don't have to take our word for it. Below, we've rounded up all of Kelly and Snoop's best hosting moments from over the years.

When Kelly Gave Out Cakes to Her Studio Lot Neighbors

Clarkson isn't just an Emmy-winning talk show host -- she's also the ideal neighbor. To get to know those around her on the Universal Studios Hollywood lot, Clarkson handed out cakes to everyone she encountered, including the "America's Got Talent" judges and "This Is Us" stars Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan.

When Snoop Wasn't Afraid to Show Off His Moves

There's actually several instances of Snoop busting a move on "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," but best of all was when he recruited his co-host to do some Latin dancing alongside Tamar Braxton and Wilmer Valderrama.

When Kelly Made Jason Derulo Give Her Cat Acting Lessons

After Jason revealed that he attended "cat school" to prepare for his role as Rum Tum Tigger in "Cats," Kelly did what anyone else in their right mind would've done: She made him demonstrate how to act like a cat. Before she or the audience knew what was happening, Jason was crawling around on all fours.

When Snoop Got Kenny Mayne to Rap

While hosting Peacock's Olympic Highlights alongside Kevin Hart, Snoop was able to get famed sports reporter Kenny Mayne to rap a song he wrote in honor of Snoop himself.

When Kelly Performed a 13-Song Medley at the Billboard Music Awards

In what may be one of the most impressive awards show performances ever, Kelly sang a 13-song medley while hosting the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Who else can seamlessly transition from Dan + Shay's "Tequila" to Madonna's "Material Girl?"

When Snoop Was So Dedicated to His Duties He Ate S--t

In honor of Halloween, Snoop and Martha hosted a spooky baking competition special on Peacock. While tasting one of the treats -- "tooth bon bons" -- Snoop learned the hard way that they contained Kopi Luwak, a special type of coffee that's creation has to do with a weasel pooping out a coffee cherry. As Snoop put it, "So we just ate roasted s--t?"

When Kelly Couldn't Help But Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock

Proving she couldn't be more relatable if she tried, Kelly was unable to keep her cool while interviewing the legendary actress. At one point, they were both laughing so hard they couldn't even speak.

When Snoop Managed to Stay Calm While Simultaneously Freaking Out Over a Snake

Snoop is just as relatable as Kelly. Who could forget that time on TBS' "Go Big Show" when he hilariously screamed at the sight of several rattlesnakes? Ever the professional, though, Snoop managed to tough it out.

When Kelly Managed to Deliver an Entertaining Award Show in an Empty Venue

To the surprise of no one, Kelly was such a good BBMAs host that she returned to emcee the show not once, but twice. Her 2020 stint was particularly impressive as she managed to keep her energy up throughout the entire ceremony despite the fact that she was entertaining an empty arena due to COVID-19 precautions.

More impressive hosting moments are sure to come on American Song Contest, which premieres Monday, March 21, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

