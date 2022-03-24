All the Details on Meghan Markle's First Podcast Series

Meghan Markle is making her voice heard.

On Thursday, March 24, the Duchess of Sussex announced "Archetypes," the first-ever podcast to be released under her and husband Prince Harry's Archewell Audio production company.

The Spotify Original series will be hosted by Markle and will feature her speaking with experts to uncover the origins of stereotypes around women, as well as candid conversations with those "who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives," she says in a newly-released teaser of the show, which will debut this summer.

"This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us," she shares, "but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"

Elsewhere in the preview, Markle describes "Archetypes" as a platform to "dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," adding that she'll speak with historians "to understand how we even got here in the first place."

The podcast is a part of the couple's multi-year partnership they signed with Spotify back in 2020. At the time, the couple -- who share 2-year-old son Archie and 9-month-old daughter Lilibet -- said they signed the deal in hopes of producing programming aimed to uplift and entertain audiences around the world.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," they said in a joint statement, adding that "there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

That same year, they released a holiday special under their Archewell Audio profile on Spotify. During the 33-minute episode, the pair shared a sweet moment with their oldest child as Archie took over the microphone in a surprise appearance.

"Archie, is it fun?" Markle asked the tot, to which he sweetly replied, "Fun?"

"Archetypes "is set to launch this summer.