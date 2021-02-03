Here Are All of Your 2021 Golden Globe Nominees

Here are all nominees in the top categories for the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

David Fincher’s “Mank” has topped Golden Globe nominations with 6 nods, while Netflix dominated Wednesday’s announcement thanks to both its films and television series.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson hosted the nominations announcement Wednesday morning.

The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood’s awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They’ll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Globes — typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks — will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Tina Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. It’s expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world.



