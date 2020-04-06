Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Is Pregnant 4 Months After Miscarriage

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have some "great news" to share with the world.

The fitness instructor revealed on Monday that she and her husband of nearly 8-years are expecting another baby. She shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a video of her growing bump with the baby's heartbeat playing over it. "I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," the 36-year-old captioned the brief clip. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you."

She added, "Here we go again."

News of her pregnancy comes five months after she and the 30 Rock star suffered a miscarriage. Hilaria announced on Instagram they had lost their "baby girl" at the four month mark. But the mother-of-four assured, "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies--and we will never lose sight of this."

She also shared a video of herself being comforted by daughter Carmen after learning of the unfortunate news. "Thank you for saying sorry that mommy's sad," she whispered.

Right now, Hilaria is surrounded by her kids and husband Alec as they are social distancing at their beach home on the east coast.

In a recent interview, the fitness instructor shared that her kids are loving the downtime together, even though they had to spend Alec's 62nd birthday at home. "Alec and I were complaining about it a week or so ago and Carmen was asking about it and I said, 'Carmen, nobody wants to be doing this right now. It's frustrating for us all to have to stop our normal lives,'" Hilaria recalled. "And she's like, 'I don't know what you guys are talking about, I love this. I love spending time with you. All I want to do is spend time with Mommy and Daddy and my brothers.'"