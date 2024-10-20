Alec Baldwin plays Fox News anchor in ‘SNL' cold open with Maya Rudolph

Alec Baldwin made his return to "Saturday Night Live" with another cold open in his long and memorable "SNL" career.

This time, however, he was not playing former President Donald Trump and was instead playing Fox News anchor Bret Baier as he spoofed his interview this week with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Baldwin as Baier, interviewing Harris as Maya Rudolph, first began by asking the vice president "the number of murderers" she had let into the country.

"Bret, I'm glad you brought up immigration –" Rudolph as Harris was then caught off by Baldwin as Baier, who followed up with "a million? Two million?"

The two sparred over immigration before Rudolph as Harris concluded that she is the only candidate who has prosecuted Mexican drug cartels and that "if she was in 'Breaking Bad' it would have ended in three episodes."

The two then touched on the moment in the real-life interview when Baier showed Harris a clip about Trump's "enemy from within" comment, which he doubled down on in a Fox News town hall with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner.

“I always say, we have two enemies,” Trump said in real life, adding: “We have the outside enemy, and then we have the enemy from within, and the enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries.”

The clip Baier showed Harris in the interview was a mistake, the anchor later said, that did not give Trump's full answer doubling down on his "enemy from within" comments.

In the "SNL" sketch, James Austin Johnson reprises his role as the former president.

"They said I was threatening. Not true. I would never threaten anything, except, perhaps, violence," Johnson as Trump said.

"I have been investigated more than Alfonse Capone, who famously did nothing wrong," he added.

Dana Carvey also returned to play President Joe Biden, who appeared in press conference clips shown to Rudolph as Harris. Which Baldwin as Baier took out of context.

"Everything she touches will be destroyed, no joke. Watch out Florida," Carvey as Biden said in one clip.

To which Rudolph as Harris clarified that he was talking about Hurricane Milton and not her potential presidency.

Also on "SNL," Billie Eilish performed as the musical guest and Michael Keaton hosted.