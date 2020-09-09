Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hiliaria Welcome Fifth Child Together

Hilaria Baldwin said on Wednesday they had a baby boy Tuesday night

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

It's a party of five for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The couple on Wednesday announced the arrival of a baby boy, their fifth child together.

“We had a baby last night,” Hilaria Baldwin said on Instagram with a photo of parents and child. “He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name.”

Alec Baldwin later shared the same photo, adding the Spanish caption, “Número Cinco está aqui.....(Para mi, número seis)," or “Number five is here.....(For me number six).”

Baldwin has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin, former star of “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October" and current host of ABC's “The Match Game,” and Hilaria Baldwin, a podcast host and fitness guru, married in 2012. They now have a daughter and four sons.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alec BaldwinHilaria Baldwin
