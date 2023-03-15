Al Roker Is Going To Be a Grandpa! See His Daughter Courtney's Sweet Announcement

TODAY’s Al Roker is going to be a grandpa!

On March 14, the weatherman’s oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, announced that she and her husband, Wesley Laga, are expecting their first child together.

Courtney shared a video to her Instagram set to a remix of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” to make her pregnancy announcement.

“A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼,” she captioned the post. She also confirmed the news to TODAY.com via text on March 14.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” she tells TODAY.com. “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

Her dad hopped in the comments of his daughter’s post to express his excitement, writing, “Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys.”

Later he followed up with a comment, plugging his preferred grandfather nickname:

“Going for Pop-Pop,” he quipped.

While Courtney hasn't shared how far along she is in her pregnancy, she tells TODAY.com that she is “feeling great and baby is healthy.”

Courtney — who works as a recipe developer and chef — and Laga tied the knot back in 2021.

She shared photos on her Instagram account of the wedding day showing her and her husband's first dance as newlyweds. Later snapshots show them as they posed alongside family members. In a separate post, Courtney shared a photo of her smiling beside her new husband.

“My next chapter,” she captioned the post.

“A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess @ouichefroker and @djweslaga with @debrobertsabc and #maidofhonor @cleilapatra and #groomsman @nick.roker155,” Al shared on Instagram at the time.

He shares Courtney with his ex-wife, Alice Bell. Al is also the father to a daughter, Leila, 24, and a son, Nick, 20, whom he shares with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

