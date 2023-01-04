Adele said during a recent concert that she now walks with "a waddle" due to sciatica, a condition that causes pain to go down from the lower back to the legs.

During last weekend's "Weekends with Adele" concert at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, Adele revealed her injury.

"I have (two) more songs, I've got to get over to the other side of the stage," Adele said. "I have a waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica."

Sciatica received its name because the pain is caused by pressure or damage to the sciatic nerve. The sciatic nerve can be damaged by a simple task such as heavy-lifting, or from other medical problems such as a slipped herniated disk or tumor.

No cause has been given for Adele's injury.

Adele has been performing "Weekends with Adele" as part of her Las Vegas residency since November, and it will run through March 2023. The residency was previously postponed in January 2022 due to Covid-19 related difficulties.

"I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter at the time. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."