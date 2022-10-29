Adele Plans to Take a Break From Music to Get Her College Degree

At a premiere for her new music video "I Drink Wine," singer Adele opened up about her upcoming plans to return to the classroom.

Though she is slated to return to Las Vegas for her residency, which begins in November and will run through March 2023, she said at a Q&A event in Los Angeles promoting her new video, she is planning to get her college degree.

“After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature," she said. "If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher."

Adele added that she currently uses her "passion of English Lit in what I do."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience," she said, adding that even though she missed out on the in person experience, she plans to take classes online.

"I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025," she said.

Adele graduated from a performing and creative arts school in May 2006 and released her first album, "19," in January 2008.

At the recent Los Angeles event, Adele also revealed she wants to get into acting.

“I’d love to act, I know what movie I want to do," she said. "I often get asked to do things that are music related, which I think is too obvious for me to do.”

She said she loved the recent "Elvis" biopic and even texted filmmaker Baz Luhrmann asking him not to retire so she could be in one of his films.

“So maybe that kind of music thing, but I wouldn’t sing in it. I would act, but only one movie. I’d come, do one movie, nail it, and f--- off.”

Adele has previously showed off her acting chops in her music videos. Last year, she released her music video for "Easy On Me" and the video for her 2015 hit "Hello" was so popular it spawned countless parodies online and even "Saturday Night Live."

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: