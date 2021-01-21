Adele and Simon Konecki Reach Divorce Settlement 2 Years After Split

Adele is a step closer to officially saying goodbye to her marriage with ex Simon Konecki.

The pair have both agreed to terms on a divorce settlement that was filed with the court on Friday, Jan. 15, according to paperwork obtained by E! News.

They will finalize the divorce as soon as the judge in the case signs off on the judgement package, which needs to happen within the next six months.

Us Weekly was first to report the news of the divorce settlement.

E! News confirmed in September 2019 that the 32-year-old "Hello" singer had filed for divorce from the businessman. This followed her rep announcing in April 2019 that the couple of eight years had parted ways.

Adele began dating Simon in 2011, and they welcomed son Angelo on Oct. 19, 2012.

Her team said in the April 2019 statement, "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly."

The Grammy winner is notoriously private about her romantic life. Rumors surfaced in June 2020 that she was dating British rapper Skepta after they exchanged some flirty Instagram messages.

Adele Through the Years

After Adele shared a pic of herself at home in the gown she wore for the 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival, Skepta commented, "Finally got your Instagram password lol." She replied with winking and red-heart emojis.

The star appeared to put these rumors to rest with an Instagram post on Oct. 28, 2020 that expressed her gratitude for having recently hosted Saturday Night Live.

"Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers," she wrote. She ended the message with, "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year [black heart emoji]."