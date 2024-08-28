Celebrity News

Adam Sandler responds to haters of his ‘goofy' fashion

Adam Sandler defended his signature "goofy" fashion, saying that while "people make fun of me in my family," he just wants comfort and ease

By Sabba Rahbar | E! Online

Adam Sandler
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Adam Sandler just can't say no to being the shorts boy.

The "Wedding Singer" actor recently explained the motivation behind his unconventional fashion choices, joking that he rarely thinks through what he's putting on: "It just happens."

"There's sneakers," Sandler told Mystery Fashionist in an Aug. 25 TikTok video, describing his outfit for the day. "There's some goofy shorts."

"I wear this to cover this," he said of his sweater while pointing to his stomach, and added he's got his T-shirt on "to cover more."

And the 57-year-old has never felt as though he has to follow the rules of fashion. Instead, he's all about ease.

"Whatever is in the closet, I grab it," he explained. "I think I got a bunch of the same socks. Underwear's kinda similar, too. I grab it, I don't think about it much."

As for the haters? He quipped, "Most people make fun of me in my family, but I keep moving."

And when it comes to the fashion pieces he can't live without, Sandler is partial to "nice socks" that his wife Jackie Sandler gets him, often with pictures of their daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, on them.

He also needs "sneakers that fit," noting, "It don't matter if they're dirty or not, as long as they're fitting and not hurting. "

As for the shirt he was wearing that day, he noted that he "threw this s--t on because I think I got this, like, five years ago and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I forgot about that thing.'"

Over the years, the "Big Daddy" actor has made it his mission to prioritize comfort in his fashion, often showing up to red carpets in sweats or shorts paired with a tee shirt and sneakers. He even wore a similar outfit while collecting the Comedy Movie Star Award at the People's Choice Awards in 2022.

Sandler recently discussed his "Sandlercore" style, noting that he's amazed he's become such a fashion icon, especially for Gen Z.

"You know, this is an accidental thing," he told People in an interview published Aug. 20, "but here I am wearing goofy clothes, and I don't know. I don't think about it."

However, Sandler has also been known to dress it up for special occasions, like when he and his family enjoyed a night out at the February premiere of his movie Spaceman.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
