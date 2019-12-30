Sara Gilbert

Actress Sara Gilbert Separates From Wife, Singer Linda Perry

The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Linda Perry.

Gilbert filed the separation documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support.

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple's 4-year-old son Rhodes.

Entertainment News

Marvin Jones Jr. 56 mins ago

NFL Pro Marvin Jones Jr.’s 6 Month Old Son Dies

Zac Efron 2 hours ago

Efron: ‘I Bounced Back’ From Illness in Papua New Guinea

Gilbert, 44-year-old star of “The Conners," former star of “Roseanne” and creator and former co-host of daytime talk show “The Talk,” began dating Perry in 2011 and they married in 2014.

Perry is the 54-year-old former singer of 4 Non Blondes who has written hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink.

This article tagged under:

Sara Gilbert
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us