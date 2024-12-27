Actress and model Dayle Haddon died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Pennsylvania home owned by her son-in-law, actor Marc Blucas, NBC Philadelphia confirmed.

On Friday, Dec. 27, around 6:30 a.m., Bucks County 911 emergency dispatch received a call from a resident reporting that a man was lying down and passed out on the first floor of a detached office/in-law suite inside a home on the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania.

When first responders arrived at the scene they found a 76-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman inside the home. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment while the woman – later identified as Dayle Haddon – was pronounced dead in a second floor bedroom.

Firefighters who responded to the scene detected a high level of carbon monoxide in the property. Two responding medics were also taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure while a Solebury Township Police Officer was treated at the scene.

Haddon was a Canadian model and actress who promoted anti-aging products by L'Oréal and regularly appeared on the covers of fashion and beauty magazines, including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1973. Her website lists her as the only model to have four major contracts as the face of L’Oréal, Revlon, Estée Lauder, and Max Factor.

She was also a contributor to CBS News in the mid 2000s.

She also starred in several films in the 1970s, including “Madame Claude” and “North Dallas Forty.”

After a career in acting and modeling, Haddon pursued philanthropic work and founded the nonprofit WomenOne, which worked to provide quality education to women and girls around the world.

Haddon was the mother of journalist Ryan Haddon and the mother-in-law of actor Marc Blucas.

Blucas and Ryan Haddon owned the home where Dayle Haddon was found dead, according to records.

Ryan Haddon has worked in entertainment news, including stints with “Good Morning America,” NBC’s “Extra!” and Court TV’s “Hollywood Heat.”

Blucas has starred in several films and television shows, including “Knight and Day,” “Meet Dave,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

In an interview with the Hallmark Channel, Blucas spoke about restoring the home.

“It’s a way to kind of stay creatively stimulated when I’m not out filming and working,” he said.

Carbon Monoxide dangers

Phoenixville Fire Chief Eamon Brazunas told NBC10 it’s important that every home is equipped with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, which are measured in parts per million. Chief Brazunas said that levels at 5 or 6 are not abnormal but once the levels reach around 35, those who are exposed may feel fatigued, nauseous or start vomiting.

“As levels start to increase, 100, 200 parts per million, that’s where it gets fatal,” Chief Brazunas said. “Exposure for a couple hours, three hours, four hours, 200-300 parts per million, that could be fatal.”

Chief Brazunas said the potential for carbon monoxide issues increases during the winter and involves combustion type appliances such as gas-powered stores and gas-powered heaters.

Carbon monoxide alarms are relatively easy to purchase and can be found at local hardware stores. They’re often in the same aisles as smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

If you already have an alarm, make sure you check it regularly. You can also reach out to your local fire department for help.

“If your carbon monoxide alarm does go off, the first thing you do, obviously, is alert everyone there’s a problem,” Chief Brazunas said. “Get out of the house, call 911.”