Actress Anne Heche Critically Injured in Fiery Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche was critically injured in a fiery car crash Friday when her car slammed into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, sources tell NBCLA.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police said the driver was speeding down a residential street and launched 30 feet into a home. The Mini Cooper involved in the crash was speeding and possibly hit a curb before launching more than two feet through the front yard and into the home.

The homeowner was in the backyard at the time of the crash and was not injured.

A neighbor described what he saw after that driver was rescued.

"The house was... tons of smoke. I think they used the crane to move the car to extract the driver. It was crazy."

Humphrey said the car stopped within a 738- square-foot two-story home that was built in 1952.

The crash caused structural compromise and a fire, Humphrey said.

"Fifty-nine Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition,'' Humphrey said.