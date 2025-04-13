Celebrity News

'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dies at 54

Katt was best known for his roles in “Dazed and Confused” and “Boston Public.”

By Viola Flowers | NBC News

Nicky Katt
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images

Actor Nicky Katt, best known for roles in popular indie film “Dazed and Confused” and show “Boston Public,” has died at 54.

Katt’s death was confirmed by his attorney, John Sloss, though no other details were disclosed.

A native of South Dakota, Katt was born on May 11, 1970. He started acting at an early age, with credited roles in series “ChiPs,” “Code Red,” “Herbie, The Love Bug,” “Voyagers!” and other shows throughout the 1980s.

In 1993, Katt landed the role of Clint Bruno in the classic coming-of-age film “Dazed and Confused,” which follows a group of Austin, Texas, teenagers celebrating their last day of school in May 1976. He starred alongside Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck and Parker Posey.

At the turn of the century, Katt played Harry Senate in “Boston Public,” a series that followed the professional and private lives of faculty members at a Boston high school. The cast included Chi McBride, Anthony Heald, Loretta Devine and Michael Rapaport.

Katt’s other on-screen appearances included “Rules of Engagement,” “School of Rock,” “King of the Hill,” “Sin City,” “Monk” and “Law and Order.” The last role he was credited with was on the show “Casual” in 2018.

