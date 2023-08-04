In Memoriam

Actor Mark Margolis, known for ‘Better Call Saul' and ‘Breaking Bad,' dies at 83

The veteran character actor was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2012 for his role as a drug kingpin on "Breaking Bad."

By Staff Reports

"Noah" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
Mike Pont/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Actor Mark Margolis, best known for playing drug lord Hector Salamanca on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has died at 83 following a short illness, according to his family.

"Mark’s enduring excellence and amiable nature have left an indelible impression on those fortunate enough to collaborate with him and know him," Robert Attermann, his agent, said in a statement. "He will certainly be missed."

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2012 for his role on "Breaking Bad," and spent his lengthy career playing memorable characters on both movies and television.

He started his career in the 1970s with several small roles in movies. He played a henchman in Brian De Palma's "Scarface," and appeared in movies including the Civil War drama "Glory" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He was noted for often collaborating with director Darren Aronofsky, appearing in several of his films, including "Pi," "Requiem for a Dream," "The Fountain," "The Wrestler," "Black Swan" and "Noah."

Margolis was born in Philadelphia in 1939 and later moved to New York City to study acting.

He is survived by his wife and son, who were with him at the time of his death.

This article tagged under:

In Memoriam
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us