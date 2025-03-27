ACM Awards 2025 nominees announced: See the list

So many amazing artists have been nominated for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards!
Two categories — entertainer of the year and album of the year — were exclusively announced on TODAY on March 27.
In the entertainer of the year category, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and more stars will go head-to-head for the highly coveted award.
Not only that, but there’s some fierce competition for album of the year too. Some stars who are nominated in that category are Post Malone for “F-1 Trillion,” Lainey Wilson for “Whirlwind” and Megan Moroney for “Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine).”
The award show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 8 and will stream on Prime Video. Scroll below to see the list of nominees for the 60th ACM Awards.
Entertainer of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Album of the year (awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s))
- Megan Moroney — "Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine)"
Producer: Kristian Bush
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville
- Jelly Roll — "Beautifully Broken"
Producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records
- Zach Top — "Cold Beer & Country Music"
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Record Company-Label: Leo33
- Post Malone — "F-1 Trillion"
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Lainey Wilson — "Whirlwind"
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville
Female artist of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male artist of the year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- The War And Treaty
Group of the year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
New female artist of the year
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- Ella Langley
- Jessie Murph
New male artist of the year
- Gavin Adcock
- Shaboozey
- Zach Top
- Tucker Wetmore
- Bailey Zimmerman
New duo or group of the year
- Restless Road
- The Red Clay Strays
- Treaty Oak Revival
Single of the year (awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s))
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey
Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry
Record Company-Label: American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- "Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville
- "I Had Some Help" — Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records
- "White Horse" — Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
- "You look like you love me" — Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
Song of the year (awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s))
- "4x4xU" — Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent
- "The Architect" — Kacey Musgraves
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing
- "Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson
Songwriter: Josh Phillips
Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing
- "I Had Some Help" — Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak
Publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy’s Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation
- "You look like you love me" — Ella Langley, Riley Green
Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
Music event of the year (awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s))
- "Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
- "I Had Some Help" — Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records
- "I’m Gonna Love You" — Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville
- "We don’t fight anymore" — Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
- "You look like you love me" — Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
Visual media of the year (awarded to producer(s)/director(s)/artist(s))
- "4x4xU" — Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Dano Cerny
- "Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson
Producer: Dustin Haney
Director: Dustin Haney
- "I’m Gonna Love You" — Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney
- "Think I’m In Love With You" — Chris Stapleton
Producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis
Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
- "You look like you love me" — Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Whale Tale Music
Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney
Artist-songwriter of the year
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Songwriter of the year
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
