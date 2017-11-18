Malcolm Young, AC/DC Guitarist and Co-Founder, Dies

Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of rock legend AC/DC, has died, the band announced on social media Saturday morning. He was 64.

Young had dementia in recent years, which led him to retire from AC/DC in 2014. He died peacefully in his sleep with family by his side, according to Australian media SBS.

"With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band," the statement read next to a black and white photo of Young. "As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Young founded AC/DC, which would go on to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with his brother Angus Young in 1973. Angus also spoke in the statement: "As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."

Another Young brother, George, who was AC/DC's producer and a musician himself, died in October.