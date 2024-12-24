2025 Rose Parade date, start time, how to watch and more

The beginning of a new year means the arrival of the iconic Rose Parade.

The 2025 Rose Parade will be the 136th edition of the festivities, which will see 39 rose-covered floats, 16 equestrian teams and 24 marching bands from around the globe involved.

It will occur on the same day as the Rose Bowl, which will feature the top-seeded Oregon Ducks taking on the No. 8-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes. The winner will proceed to the semifinals of the College Playoff bracket and play in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

So, when is the parade, what time will it start and how can you watch? Here's everything to know:

When is the 2025 Rose Parade?

The 2025 Rose Parade will be held on Jan. 1, 2025.

Where is the 2025 Rose Parade?

Pasadena, California, is the location of the Rose Parade.

What time is the 2025 Rose Parade?

The 2025 Rose Parade will start at 8 a.m. PT/10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET.

Where to watch the 2025 Rose Parade

NBC will broadcast the Rose Parade for the 98th year. Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will serve as hosts.

Where to stream the 2025 Rose Parade

Peacock will simulcast the 2025 Rose Parade.

Who is the 2025 Rose Parade Grand Marshal?

The Grand Marshal for the parade will be none other than tennis legend Billie Jean King, a Long Beach, California, native.

How to watch, stream the Oregon-Ohio State Rose Bowl game

The Oregon-Ohio State Rose Bowl contest will be broadcast on ESPN with a stream on WatchESPN.