Academy Awards

And the 2025 Oscar nomination goes to…: See the full list

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will read this year's nominees at 8:30 a.m. ET.

By Max Molski

Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday following two delays due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will read this year's nominees across 23 categories beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch the announcement via an array of platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy's social network sites, ABC's “Good Morning America,” as well as on Disney+ and Hulu. 

Oscar nominations were originally scheduled to be announced on Jan. 17. With wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other areas around Los Angeles, the academy extended its voting window and landed on Thursday for its nominations announcement.

The Academy Awards will be held on the ceremony's original date of Sunday, March 2, with Conan O'Brien serving as host.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best picture

Actress in a leading role

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a supporting role

Actor in a supporting role

Directing

Original screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Animated feature film

Cinematography

Costume design

Sound

Live action short film

Animated short film

Original score

Original song

Documentary feature film

Documentary short film

International feature film

Makeup and hairstyling

Production design

Film editing

Visual effects

