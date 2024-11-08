The 2025 Grammy nominations are here. See the full list

The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are here.

Beyoncé made history as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, with “Cowboy Carter” leading the nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations.

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist, all have seven nominations each. Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan have six nominations each.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 2 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of nominees here:

Record of the Year

The Beatles - "Now and Then"

Beyoncé - "Texas Hold ’Em"

Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Charli XCX - "360"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - "Fortnight"

Album of the Year

André 3000 - "New Blue Sun"

Beyoncé - "Cowboy Carter"

Billie Eilish - "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

Chappell Roan - "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

Charli XCX - "Brat"

Jacob Collier - "Djesse Vol. 4"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n’ Sweet"

Taylor Swift - "The Tortured Poets Department"

Song of the Year

Beyoncé - "Texas Hold ’Em"

Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - "Fortnight"

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - "Bodyguard"

Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Charli XCX - "Apple"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - "The Boy Is Mine" – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - "Levii’s Jeans"

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - "Guess" Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - "Us."

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande - "Eternal Sunshine"

Billie Eilish - "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

Chappell Roan - "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n’ Sweet"

Taylor Swift - "The Tortured Poets Department"

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure - "She’s Gone, Dance On"

Four Tet - "Loved"

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - "Leavemealone"

Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender"

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - "Witchy"

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande - "Yes, And?"

Billie Eilish - "L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]"

Charli XCX - "Von Dutch"

Madison Beer - "Make You Mine"

Troye Sivan - "Got Me Started"

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX - "Brat"

Four Tet - "Three"

Justice - "Hyperdrama"

Kaytranada - "Timeless"

Zedd - "Telos"

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX - "Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae"

Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - "Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)"

Julian Marley & Antaeus - "Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)"

Shaboozey & David Guetta - "A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)"

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - "Now and Then"

The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

Green Day - "The American Dream Is Killing Me"

Idles - "Gift Horse"

Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

St. Vincent - "Broken Man"

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"

Judas Priest - "Crown of Horns"

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - "Suffocate"

Metallica - "Screaming Suicide"

Spiritbox - "Cellar Door"

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

Green Day - "Dilemma"

Idles - "Gift Horse"

Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

St. Vincent - "Broken Man"

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - "Happiness Bastards"

Fontaines D.C. - "Romance"

Green Day - "Saviors"

Idles - "Tangk"

Jack White - "No Name"

Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

The Rolling Stones - "Hackney Diamonds"

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - "Neon Pill"

Fontaines D.C. - "Starburster"

Kim Gordon - "Bye Bye"

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - "Song of the Lake"

St. Vincent - "Flea"

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - "What Now"

Clairo - "Charm"

Kim Gordon - "The Collective"

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - "Wild God"

St. Vincent - "All Born Screaming"

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - "Residuals"

Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

Jhené Aiko - "Guidance"

Muni Long - "Made for Me (Live on BET)"

SZA - "Saturn"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Kenyon Dixon - "Can I Have This Groove"

Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald - "No Lie"

Lucky Daye - "That’s You"

Marsha Ambrosius - "Wet"

Muni Long - "Make Me Forget"

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

Kehlani - "After Hours"

Muni Long - "Ruined Me"

SZA - "Saturn"

Tems - "Burning"

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine - "So Glad to Know You"

Childish Gambino - "Bando Stone and the New World"

Durand Bernarr - "En Route"

Kehlani - "Crash"

NxWorries - "Why Lawd?"

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - "11:11 (Deluxe)"

Lalah Hathaway - "Vantablack"

Lucky Daye - "Algorithm"

Muni Long - "Revenge"

Usher - "Coming Home"

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - "Enough (Miami)"

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - "When the Sun Shines Again"

Doechii - "Nissan Altima"

Eminem - "Houdini"

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - "Spaghettii"

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - "We Still Don’t Trust You"

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - "Kehlani (Remix)"

Latto - "Big Mama"

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - "3:AM"

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Rapsody & Hit-Boy - "Asteroids"

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti - "Carnival"

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock - "The Auditorium Vol. 1"

Doechii - "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

Eminem - "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)"

Future & Metro Boomin - "We Don’t Trust You"

J. Cole - "Might Delete Later"

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Malik Yusef - "Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word"

Omari Hardwick - "Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series"

Queen Sheba - "Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say"

Skillz - "The Seven Number Ones"

Tank and the Bangas - "The Heart, the Mind, the Soul"

Best Jazz Performance

The Baylor Project - "Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)"

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - "Juno"

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Troy Roberts - "Little Fears"

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield - "Phoenix Reimagined (Live)"

Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me"

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - "My Ideal"

Christie Dashiell - "Journey in Black"

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1"

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - "Milton + Esperanza"

Samara Joy - "A Joyful Holiday"

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Ambrose Akinmusire - "Owl Song"

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - "Remembrance"

Kenny Barron - "Beyond This Place"

Lakecia Benjamin - "Phoenix Reimagined (Live)"

Sullivan Fortner - "Solo Game"

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - "And So It Goes"

Dan Pugach - "Bianca Reimagined"

John Beasley Featuring Frankfurt Radio Big Band - "Returning to Forever"

Miguel Zenón - "Golden City"

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - "Walk a Mile in My Shoe"

Best Latin Jazz Album

Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- "As I Travel"

Eliane Elias - "Time and Again"

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab"

Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy"

Michel Camilo & Tomatito - "Spain Forever Again"

Zaccai Curtis - "Cubop Lives!"

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab - "Night Reign"

André 3000 - "New Blue Sun"

Keyon Harrold - "Foreverland"

Meshell Ndegeocello - "No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin"

Robert Glasper - "Code Derivation"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aaron Lazar - "Impossible Dream"

Cyrille Aimée - "À Fleur de Peau"

Gregory Porter - "Christmas Wish"

Lake Street Dive - "Good Together"

Norah Jones - "Visions"

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck - "Rhapsody in Blue"

Bill Frisell - "Orchestras (Live)"

Julian Lage - "Speak to Me"

Mark Guiliana - "Mark"

Taylor Eigsti - "Plot Armor"

Best Musical Theater Album

"Hell’s Kitchen"

"Merrily We Roll Along"

"The Notebook"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"The Wiz"

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé - "16 Carriages"

Chris Stapleton - 'It Takes a Woman"

Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"

Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - "II Most Wanted"

Brothers Osborne - "Break Mine"

Dan + Shay - "Bigger Houses"

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - "Cowboys Cry Too"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - "I Had Some Help"

Best Country Song

Beyoncé - "Texas Hold ’Em"

Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"

Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Best Country Album

Beyoncé - "Cowboy Carter"

Chris Stapleton - "Higher"

Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"

Lainey Wilson - "Whirlwind"

Post Malone - "F-1 Trillion"

Best American Roots Performance

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - "Nothing in Rambling"

Rhiannon Giddens - "The Ballad of Sally Anne"

Shemekia Copeland - "Blame It on Eve"

Sierra Ferrell - "Lighthouse"

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé - "Ya Ya"

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - "Empty Trainload of Sky"

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - "Don’t Do Me Good"

Madison Cunningham - "Subtitles"

Sarah Jarosz - "Runaway Train"

Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"

Best American Roots Song

Aoife O’Donovan - "All My Friends"

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - "All in Good Time"

Mark Knopfler - "Ahead of the Game"

Shemekia Copeland - "Blame It on Eve"

Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"

Best Americana Album

Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy"

Maggie Rose - "No One Gets Out Alive"

Sarah Jarosz - "Polaroid Lovers"

Sierra Ferrell - "Trail of Flowers"

T Bone Burnett - "The Other Side"

Waxahatchee - "Tigers Blood"

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - "Live Vol. 1"

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - "I Built a World"

Dan Tyminski - "Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman"

The Del McCoury Band - "S"ongs of Love and Life"

Sister Sadie - "No Fear"

Tony Trischka - "Earl Jam'

Best Traditional Blues Album

Cedric Burnside - "Hill Country Love"

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - "Struck Down"

Little Feat - "Sam’s Place"

Sue Foley - "One Guitar Woman"

Taj Mahal - "Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa"

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Antonio Vergara - "The Fury"

Joe Bonamassa - "Blues Deluxe Vol. 2"

Ruthie Foster - "Mileage"

Shemekia Copeland - "Blame It on Eve"

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - "Friendlytown"

Best Folk Album

Adrianne Lenker - "Bright Future"

American Patchwork Quartet - "American Patchwork Quartet"

Aoife O’Donovan - "All My Friends"

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - "Woodland"

Madi Diaz - "Weird Faith"

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux - "Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival"

Kalani Pe'a - "Kuini"

New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - "Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival"

The Rumble - "Stories From the Battlefield"

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - "25 Back to My Roots"

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe - "Holy Hands"

Melvin Crispell III - "Yesterday"

Ricky Dillard - "Hold On (Live)"

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - "One Hallelujah"

Yolanda Adams - "Church Doors"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans - "Holy Forever (Live)"

CeCe Winans - "That’s My King"

Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore - "Praise"

Honor & Glory & Disciple - "Firm Foundation (He Won’t)"

Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore - "In the Name of Jesus"

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - "In the Room"

Best Gospel Album

CeCe Winans - "More Than This"

Karen Clark Sheard - "Still Karen"

Kirk Franklin - "Father’s Day"

Melvin Crispell III - "Covered Vol. 1"

Ricky Dillard - "Choirmaster II (Live)"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Brandon Lake - "Coat of Many Colors"

Doe - "Heart of a Human"

Elevation Worship - "When Wind Meets Fire"

Forrest Frank - "Child of God"

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - "The Maverick Way Complete"

Best Roots Gospel Album

Authentic Unlimited - "The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2"

Cory Henry - "Church"

The Harlem Gospel Travelers - "Rhapsody"

Mark D. Conklin - "The Gospel According to Mark"

The Nelons - "Loving You"

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta - "Funk Generation"

Kali Uchis - "Orquídeas"

Kany García - "García"

Luis Fonsi - "El Viaje"

Shakira - "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny - "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana"

Feid - "Ferxxocalipsis"

J Balvin - "Rayo"

Residente - "Las Letras Ya No Importan"

Young Miko - "Att."

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk - "Pa’ Tu Cuerpa"

El David Aguilar - "Compita del Destino"

Mon Laferte - "Autopoiética"

Nathy Peluso - "Grasa"

Rawayana - "¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?"

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León - "Boca Chueca, Vol. 1"

Chiquis - "Diamantes"

Jessi Uribe - "De Lejitos"

Peso Pluma - "Éxodo"

Best Tropical Latin Album

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - "Radio Güira"

Kiki Valera - "Vacilón Santiaguero"

Marc Anthony - "Muevense"

Sheila E. - "Bailar"

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - "Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)"

Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - "Sunlight to My Soul"

Arooj Aftab - "Raat Ki Rani"

Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - "A Rock Somewhere"

Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung - "Kashira"

Rocky Dawuni - "Rise"

Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - "Bemba Colorá"

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid - "MMS"

Burna Boy - "Higher"

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - "Sensational"

Tems - "Love Me JeJe"

Yemi Alade - "Tomorrow"

Best Global Music Album

Antonio Rey - "Historias de un Flamenco"

Ciro Hurtado - "Paisajes"

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - "Alkebulan II"

Rema - "Heis"

Tems - "Born in the Wild"

Best Reggae Album

Collie Buddz - Take It Easy

Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here

Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)

Vybz Kartel - Party With Me

The Wailers - Evolution

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light

Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus

Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni

Best Children’s Music Album

Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate

John Legend - My Favorite Dream

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo!

Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo

Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

Various Artists - The Color Purple

Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists - Saltburn

Various Artists - Twisters: The Album

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws

Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)

Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Music Film

Jon Batiste - American Symphony

June Carter Cash - June

Run-DMC - Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop

Best Recording Package

The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers

Charli XCX - Brat

iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease

Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)

The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

William Clark Green - Baker Hotel

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things

John Lennon - Mind Games

Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)

Nirvana - In Utero

Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin

90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago

Best Album Notes

Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)

Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight

John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial

Various Artists - SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”

Best Historical Album

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial

Paul Robeson - Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings

Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito

Prince & the New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Peter Gabriel - I/O

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Willow - Empathogen

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark

Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble - Timo Andres: The Blind Banister

Producer of the Year, Classical

Christoph Franke

Dirk Sobotka

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Erica Brenner

Morten Lindberg

Best Immersive Audio Album

Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen - Pax

Peter Gabriel - I/O (In-Side Mix)

Ray Charles & Various Artists - Genius Loves Company

Roxy Music - Avalon

Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies - Henning Sommerro: Borders

Best Instrumental Composition

Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman - Strands

André 3000 - I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Christopher Zuar Orchestra - Communion

Shelly Berg - At Last

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue(Grass)

Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy - Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)

Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water

Säje - Silent Night

Scott Hoying Featuring Säje & Tonality - Rose Without the Thorns

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping at Last - The Sound of Silence

John Legend - Always Come Back

Säje Featuring Regina Carter - Alma

Willow - Big Feelings

The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher - Last Surprise (From “Persona 5”)

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony in C Major

Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Firebird

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop - John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance

Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen

Best Opera Recording

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Puts: The Hours

San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony - Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Best Choral Performance

Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel in Egypt, HWV 54

The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY - Sheehan: Akathist

The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz - Ochre

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark

True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion - Rectangles and Circumstance

JACK Quartet - John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles

Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone - Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales

Miró Quartet - Home

Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97 “Archduke"”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing

Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra - Perry: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra

Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance - Entourer

Seth Parker Woods - Eastman The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc

Víkingur Ólafsson - J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Fotina Naumenko - Bespoke Songs

Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Karen Slack & Michelle Cann - Beyond the Years

Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings - A Change Is Gonna Come

Will Liverman & Jonathan King - Show Me the Way

Best Classical Compendium

Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto

Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - BeLonging

Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro - Mythologies II

Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart - American Counterpoints

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello

Decoda - Coleman: Revelry

Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo & San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra - Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Eighth Blackbird - Lang: Composition as Explanation

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Master Chorale - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina