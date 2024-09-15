2024 Emmys: ‘The Traitors' host Alan Cumming teases season 3 ‘bloodbath'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Fans will say Bravo when it comes to this update.

"The Traitors" host Alan Cumming, who has already secured an Emmy win for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program, teased what fans can expect when it comes to the thrilling show's third season.

"It's brutal," Cumming exclusively told Laverne Cox on "Live From E!: Emmys." "Big time brutal — and what I love about this is that some of the people, like the biggest set of stars in it, go out really quickly."

As the host noted on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys, "And what happens on this, I can't really say, of course, but it's a bloodbath, and then it gets really lovely."

As for who is a part of this season's lovely competition? This time around, the cast roundup includes "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania, "Summer House" star Ciara Miller, "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Dorinda Medley, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" alum Robyn Dixon and "The Real Housewives of Dubai" star Chanel Ayan.

But that's not all as Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, "Total Bellas" alum Nikki Garcia, Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams, Gabby Windey and Danielle Reyes and "Survivor" alums Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, "Boston" Rob Mariano and Carolyn Wiger are set to join as well.

And last but not least, rounding out the season three cast are Britney Spears' ex Sam Ashgari, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause, Bob The Drag Queen from "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Big Brother" alum Britney Haynes and "The Biggest Loser" star Bob Harper.