2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show

Here are some of the top moments from the mostly virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

27 photos

1/27 Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2020, in New York City.

2/27 Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Bebe Rexha attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2020.

3/27 Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Bella Hadid attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2020, in New York City.

4/27 Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Joey King arrives at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2020.

5/27 Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Madison Beer poses ahead of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2020, in New York City.

6/27 Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Host Keke Palmer performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

7/27 Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
(L-R) Zabdiel De Jesus, Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho, Joel Pimentel, and Christopher Velez of CNCO perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

8/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

9/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Tyga performs at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

10/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
(L-R) apl.de.ap, will.i.am, Taboo, and J. Rey Soul of Black Eyed Peas perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

11/27 MTV via AP
Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe X Halle, perform prior to the start of the MTV Video Music Awards.

12/27 MTV via AP
In an intergalactic-themed set, Doja Cat performs during the MTV Video Music Awards.

13/27 MTV via AP
Jaden Smith presents the award for best collaboration during the MTV Video Music Awards.

14/27 MTV via AP
K-Pop band BTS performs "Dynamite" during the MTV Video Music Awards.

15/27 MTV via AP
Miley Cyrus performs her new single "Midnight Sky" during the MTV Video Music Awards.

16/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Kelly Clarkson presents an award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

17/27 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA
Doja Cat, winner of the PUSH Best New Artist award, presented by Chime Banking, poses in the winners room during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

18/27 Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Machine Gun Kelly poses with the Best Alternative Award for "Bloody Valentine."

19/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Travis Barker speaks onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

20/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Nicole Richie presents an award during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

21/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Lady Gaga, in an elaborate face mask, accepts the Best Collaboration award for "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande.

22/27 Photo Illustration by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In this photo illustration, an In Memoriam for Chadwick Boseman honors the "Black Panther" actor who died on Aug. 28, 2020, at 43.

23/27 Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
The Weeknd performs at Edge at Hudson Yards for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, on August 30, 2020, in New York City.

24/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Sofia Carson presents an award.

25/27 MTV via AP
DaBaby performs during the MTV Video Music Awards.

26/27 Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Maluma accepts the Best Latin award for "Qué Pena" with J Balvin.

27/27 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Lady Gaga poses with her four awards.