2020 CMA Awards: Top Moments From the Show

The 2020 Country Music Association Awards were held Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are some of the highlights from the show.

11 photos
1/11
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA
Co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker speak onstage at Nashville’s Music City Center for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” broadcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.
2/11
ABC via Getty Images
Little Big Town performs during the awards show.
3/11
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA
Reba McEntire joins Thomas Rhett onstage Wednesday night.
4/11
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Carrie Underwood and Lauren Alaina use face shields as the 2020 CMA Awards show took place amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
5/11
ABC via Getty Images
Co-host Darius Rucker performs during the 2020 CMA Awards.
6/11
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA
Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of musical group Old Dominion perform onstage.
7/11
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA
Kelsea Ballerini belts it out during her performance Wednesday night.
8/11
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA
Luke Combs accepts an award onstage during the 2020 CMA Awards. He won two awards Wednesday night.
9/11
ABC via Getty Images
Jimmie Allen and Charley Pride, the recipient of this year’s Willie Nelson lifetime achievement award at the CMAs, perform “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin.’"
10/11
ABC via Getty Images
Miranda Lambert sings during Wednesday night's show.
11/11
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA
Maren Morris accepts an award onstage during the show. "The Bones" artist won three awards Wednesday night.

This article tagged under:

CMA AwardsMaren MorrisReba McEntireDarius Rucker

