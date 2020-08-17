DC Restaurant Week Begins With New Takeout, Family-Style Deals

Restaraunt Week has returned in Washington, D.C., this year running for a full 14 days with new take-out and family-style options.

From Aug. 17 to 30, you can grab multi-course brunches and lunches for $22 and dinners for $35 or $55.

More than 200 restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating. Here's a full list.

Restaurant Week is making changes to its summer 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, diners can take their multi-course meal to go from many participating restaurants.

Those avoiding dine-in due to the pandemic can opt for family-style take out for two or four people. Those bundles will be discounted $10 per order from the regular Restaurant Week prices.

Also, some restaurants will offer extra courses or cocktail and wine pairings for a $55 price tag.

You can still reserve a table for dine-in experiences via each restaurant's website.

Restaurant Week is a great chance to try out a new place that has braved opening during the pandemic, including Xiquet in Glover Park or Jackie in Navy Yard.

Or it could be your chance to come back for some of D.C.'s favorite dishes, like the Proper Burger at Duke's or all-you-can-eat Balkan small plates at Ambar (each has multiple locations).