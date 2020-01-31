DC Chef Shares Kansas City, San Fransisco-Themed Super Bowl Recipes

Sure, D.C. football fans won't get a chance to serve crabs, half-smokes and Old Bay everything for a Redskins Super Bowl this year.

But D.C.-area chef Mr. Food Fantastic — also known as Chef Jumoke Jackson — has shared with News4 some recipes perfect for Sunday's game.

Jackson has drafted some delicious wings that have a distinctly Asian flair for the San Fransisco 49ers' starting lineup, then a super simple Slow Cooker BBQ Biscuit Sliders to round out the menu. And don't forget one of the simplest — but still over-the-top tasty — recipes on this list: the sourdough lasagna grilled cheese.

Representing Kansas City is a regional classic that you just have to try: cinnamon rolls topped with meaty KC chili.

Keep reading for the recipes.

Kansas City Chili

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. boneless pork shoulder

Tastic spice, to taste

1 ⁄ 3 cup light brown sugar

⁄ cup light brown sugar 2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

2 (12-oz.) bottles pale ale-style beer

6 oz. sliced bacon, finely chopped

10 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 large Vidalia onion, finely chopped

1 large red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 ⁄ 4 cup tomato paste

⁄ cup tomato paste 3 tbsp. dark red chile powder

1 ⁄ 2 tbsp. Aleppo pepper

⁄ tbsp. Aleppo pepper 1 tsp. crushed red chile flakes

2 bay leaves

2 cups chicken stock

2 (28-oz.) cans whole peeled tomatoes, crushed

2 (15.5-oz.) cans dark red kidney beans, drained

2 tbsp. hot sauce

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Sliced scallions, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 500°. Place pork in a 9" x 13" baking dish and season with salt and pepper. Rub with brown sugar, garlic powder, and cumin. Bake until browned, 30–35 minutes. Reduce heat to 300°. Add 1 bottle of beer and cover tightly with aluminum foil; bake until pork is very tender, about 2 hours. Let meat rest for 20 minutes, then shred. Heat bacon in an 8-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook until fat is rendered, 8–10 minutes. Add garlic, jalapeño, onion, and bell pepper; cook until soft, 10–12 minutes. Add tomato paste, chili powder, chile flakes, and bay leaves; cook until lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Add remaining bottle of beer, plus stock, tomatoes, and beans; boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, covered slightly, until beans are very tender and chili is slightly thick, 1 1⁄ 2 –2 hours. Stir in shredded pork, plus hot sauce and Worcestershire. Garnish with scallions or any toppings of your choice.

Cinnamon Rolls with Maple Bourbon Coffee Frosting

INGREDIENTS

For the cinnamon rolls:

2 cups whole milk

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup granulated sugar

1 (.25 ounce) package Active Dry Yeast

4 ½ cups all-purpose flour, separated

½ teaspoon (heaping) baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

For the filling:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted for greasing pans

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

⅔ cups granulated sugar

3 tablespoons Tastic sweet

For the maple frosting:

8 ounces powdered sugar, sifted (1 cup)

½ teaspoon maple flavoring

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon strong brewed coffee

1 tablespoon Bourbon

pinch of salt

DIRECTIONS

To make the cinnamon roll dough:

Mix the milk, vegetable oil and sugar in a small saucepan. Warm over medium heat just until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture reaches 95-100 F (lukewarm) on an instant-read thermometer. Remove from the heat and pour into a large mixing bowl. Cool, if needed, until the milk reaches 95° to 100° F on an instant-read thermometer. Sprinkle the yeast over the lukewarm milk mixture and set aside for 5-10 minutes. Add 4 cups of the flour and stir until combined (you can do this by hand with a wooden spoon or use the dough hook of a stand mixer). Cover and let rise for one hour in a warm location. The mixture should be bubbly and puffed. In a small bowl or 1 cup measure, combine the remaining ½ cup of flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir together until blended. Add the flour mixture to the dough and mix until all flour is incorporated. Cover the bowl and refrigerate overnight, or for a day or two, if desired. If rising for more than a day, watch the dough and punch down if needed to prevent overflowing.

To make the cinnamon rolls:

Grease 3 (9-inch) cake pans with melted butter, set aside. Heavily flour a large, clean work surface. Lightly punch down the dough and scrape out onto the countertop. Using floured hands, and a floured rolling pin, press and roll the dough into a rectangle at least 30-inches wide and about 18 to 20-inches deep. The dough will be very thin. Brush 12 tablespoons of melted butter over the surface of the dough, leaving a 1-inch border along the 30-inch side farthest away from you. Sprinkle ⅔ cup of sugar over the butter layer, followed by the Tastic sweet. Roll the dough into a log starting at the 30-inch side closest to you. Gently pull the dough toward you, then tuck and roll, and repeat, keeping it pretty tight as you go. Next, pinch the seams to seal. Using a ruler as a guide, cut the rolls into (30) 1-inch slices. You can use a large, thin, sharp knife to cut the rolls, or a long piece of dental floss works very well, too. Place the rolls, cut side down, into the prepared pans. Preheat oven to 375° F. Let the rolls rise in a warm location for 30 to 40 minutes. Once risen, the unbaked rolls should be puffed and smooth. To ensure the rolls have risen properly, gently press the edge of a roll with a knuckle. If the dough does not quickly and completely fill back into the depression, the rolls are ready. Bake at 375° F until light golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer the pans to a rack to cool while preparing the frosting.

To make the frosting:

Using an electric mixer or whisk, combine the frosting ingredients and blend until smooth. The frosting should be thick, but pourable. Generously drizzle over the warm rolls. Feel free to go a little crazy and don’t skimp on the frosting. Serve immediately.

Sourdough Lasagna Grilled Cheese

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup butter, for grilling bread

8 slices sourdough bread

1/2 jar marinara sauce (26-oz.)

1 container ricotta (14-oz.)

2 tablespoons grated parmesan

1 tablespoon dried parsley or basil

1 tablespoon Tastic spice

2 c. shredded mozzarella

DIRECTIONS

Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread, putting each slice butter-side-down on a platter or piece of parchment paper. Combine ricotta, parmesan, dried herb and Tastic spice in small bowl. Spread marinara sauce on each slice of bread, then slather on ricotta mixture. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on every other sandwich, then assemble sandwiches. In a frying pan over medium heat, grill sandwiches until each side is lightly golden and the cheese has melted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Let sandwiches sit for 10 minutes before cutting them into bite-sized pieces. (This keeps the ricotta from spilling out everywhere.) If serving later, place them on a baking sheet in a 200° oven until guests arrive. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

49er Wings

INGREDIENTS

for 4 servings

• ¾ cup cornstarch, divided

• 2 lb chicken wings, rinsed and patted dry

• ¼ cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1 tablespoon Old Bay

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 2 tablespoons Tastic spice

• ⅔ cup water

• peanut or vegetable oil, for frying

• ranch or blue cheese dip, for serving

• 1 stalk celery sticks, for serving, cut into sticks

• For 49er sauce

• 1 cup buffalo sauce

• 2 tablespoons Old Bay

• 2 tablespoons melted butter

• 1 tablespoon red curry paste

• ½ juice of an orange

DIRECTIONS

In a bowl, toss ¼ cup of cornstarch and the chicken wings together until fully coated. Transfer the wings to a wire rack and let rest and dry out for 20 minutes, ideally in the fridge if you have space. In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining ½ cup of cornstarch, the flour, paprika, Tastic spice and baking powder. Gradually whisk in the water, breaking up any lumps and mixing until smooth. The batter should be slightly runny. Heat the oil in a large pot until it reaches 350°F (180°C). Coat chicken wings in the batter, shaking off any excess. Add the wings to the oil in batches, cooking for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Transfer the chicken wings wot a wire rack set over a paper towel-lined baking sheet. In a small bowl combine 49er sauce ingredients and mix well. Transfer the chicken to a clean bowl and drizzle with with 49er sauce, tossing to coat. Transfer to a serving plate. Serve with either ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. Enjoy!

Slow Cooker BBQ Biscuit Sliders

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds pork tenderloin or pork shoulder or pork butt

1 12: oz can of soda (or any beer if you'd like)

Plenty of Tastic spice

1 cup Kansas style BBQ sauce, or more, depending on how saucy you like your pulled pork

DIRECTIONS