Billie Eilish, Lizzo, The Killers, Tame Impala to Headline Firefly Music Festival in Delaware

The Firefly Music Festival is planning a major comeback to Dover, Delaware, in 2021 with dozens of pop, rock, electronic and rap artists.

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo are scheduled to headline the four-day festival’s return. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Glass Animals, Portugal. The Man and Sylvan Esso are also scheduled to perform, alongside dozens of other artists.

Just a bit obsessed ✨



Sign up for presale access for your chance to get weekend passes at the lowest price possible! Limited quantities presale begins Friday 10am https://t.co/XYhroL8NCz pic.twitter.com/RiPAStpBTq — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) May 10, 2021

The annual festival will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 26 — later than usual this year.

General admission weekend passes are set to go on pre-sale 10 a.m. Friday and start at $299 plus fees.

Firefly lets you camp right on the Dover International Speedway grounds, but you’ll have to purchase a camping pass.

Firefly is one of the largest music festivals within a two-hour drive of Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.