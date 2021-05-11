The Scene DC

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, The Killers, Tame Impala to Headline Firefly Music Festival in Delaware

Dover's major music festival is scheduled from Sept. 23-26 this year

By Sophia Barnes

The Firefly Music Festival is planning a major comeback to Dover, Delaware, in 2021 with dozens of pop, rock, electronic and rap artists.

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo are scheduled to headline the four-day festival’s return. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Glass Animals, Portugal. The Man and Sylvan Esso are also scheduled to perform, alongside dozens of other artists.

The annual festival will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 26 — later than usual this year.

General admission weekend passes are set to go on pre-sale 10 a.m. Friday and start at $299 plus fees.

Entertainment

Golden Globes 4 hours ago

Tom Cruise Returns Golden Globe Trophies to HFPA as NBC Skips 2022 Broadcast

Porsha Williams 6 hours ago

‘RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Her Co-Star's Ex Simon Guobadia

Firefly lets you camp right on the Dover International Speedway grounds, but you’ll have to purchase a camping pass.

Firefly is one of the largest music festivals within a two-hour drive of Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This article tagged under:

The Scene DCFirefly Music Festival
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us