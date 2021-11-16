99th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Set for December

It will soon look a lot like Christmas outside the White House.

The 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, on The Ellipse in President’s Park, south of the White House, the National Park Service announced.

The ceremony will be hosted by LL Cool J and include performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, Patti LaBelle and the Howard Gospel Choir.

Information wasn’t immediately available about whether the National Park Service would give out tickets to the public.

The National Christmas Tree site will be open to the public from Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022, daily starting at 10 a.m.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting was first celebrated in 1923 by then-President Calvin Coolidge, the National Park Service said.