New sculpture at Smithsonian honors iconic 1968 Olympic protest

A new sculpture at the Smithsonian American Art Museum pays tribute to one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history.

Inspired by U.S. sprinter Tommie Smith, who with John Carlos raised their fists in protest during the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games, the artwork commemorates his silent gesture during a time of civil unrest.

At first glance, the sculpture’s meaning may not be immediately apparent. But once recognized, the symbolism of “Bridge” becomes clear. The steps of the bridge are casts of Smith’s outstretched right arm.

“This sculpture is a monument to his gesture and the power of that gesture through time,” said Sarah Newman, curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Smith and fellow runner Carlos were sent home from the 1968 Games after their silent protest, which stood in solidarity with oppressed Black Americans.

Although now seen as a courageous and admirable act, the gesture led to severe repercussions. The athletes were stripped of their medals and barred from further international competition.

“He was very aware of the contrast between his position as a celebrated Black athlete and as a Black American during 1968,” Newman said.

The nearly 100-foot-long sculpture features 200 golden arms, each representing a meter of the iconic 200-meter race. The sculpture's curvature symbolizes how a single action can ripple through history.

“Change starts at one point but can carry through, showing waves where the effect is strong, then it may wane, but you must keep moving forward,” museum visitor George Stamides said.

Created in 2013 by artist Glenn Kaino, the sculpture took years to bring to the Smithsonian. The hope is that it will have a lasting impact for generations.

“You see athletes making their own gestures of protest and support for causes they believe in, and I think that is the legacy of Tommie Smith,” Newman said.

Amplifying a powerful legacy through art, the “Bridge” sculpture is a testament to the enduring impact of Smith’s gesture.

The exhibit is located in the Luce Foundation Center of the museum.