Suhas Subramanyam projected to win Democratic nomination, Mike Clancy to win GOP in Virginia's 10th district primary 2024

After a crowded race, NBC News projects Mike Clancy to win the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

In the Democratic race, state Sen. Suhas Subramanyam is projected to win the nomination, NBC News reports.

The Democratic contest in the 10th congressional district featured a dozen candidates, with four on the GOP ballot. The district covers all of Loudoun, cuts through Fairfax, Prince William, Fauquier and out to Rappahannock County.

Here's a look back at both fields and their frontrunners.

The Democratic field was filled with elected leaders past and present, all jumping in after Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced she was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition that would prevent her from seeking a fourth term.

Among those on the ballot: former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, state Sen. Jennifer Boysko, Subramanyam, and delegates Michelle Maldonado, David Reid and Dan Helmer.

Political analysts say the victor could emerge with a relatively small portion of the vote.

"These open seats don’t come around very often, and so it makes a lot of sense for you as a candidate to jump in. Particularly in a big field like this, you may be able to win with 25%, maybe even less than that," said Stephen Farnsworth, a political analyst at the University of Mary Washington.

On the Republican side, there was a less well-known group of contenders, although Mike Clancy and Alicia Andrews have both sought the nomination in the past but failed to win. Heading into Tuesday, Clancy, a lawyer and business executive, was seen as the GOP frontrunner.

"We’ll have to see whether either of these two candidates [Clancy or Andrew] can raise the kind of money that would enable them to win against what is going to be a seasoned Democratic candidate," political analyst Robert Holsworth said.

For the Democrats, there was stiff competition in a crowded field.

Del. Dan Helmer, a veteran, built a fundraising edge. But most of the voters in the 10th district live in Loudoun County, and Helmer lives in Fairfax.

Current state Sen. Suhas Subramanyam does live in Loudoun, and his campaign got a boost in mid-May when incumbent Wexton endorsed him.

"I think it's going to be helpful to Subramanyam to have that endorsement. It's clearly an effective environment for Helmer, who is an experienced fundraiser and campaigner," Farnsworth said. "But you also have the former speaker of the House of Delegates [Filler-Corn], who has a huge network of her own that's also being leveraged in this race."

Political observers also included state Sen. Jennifer Boysko in the top tier of candidates in this race.

CORRECTION (June 18, 2024, 8:28 p.m.): An earlier version of this article said Jennifer Wexton would not seek a third term. However, she is currently serving her third term and will not seek a fourth.