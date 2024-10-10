Voting

Survey: Why are you voting in this election?

We want to hear from you.

"I voted" stickers arranged on a pink background.
Getty Images

We want to understand what matters most to voters like you. What motivates you to vote, or not vote? Which issues are important to you?

Whether you're a first-time voter, or a political enthusiast, by participating in our survey, you'll help us create a clear picture of the issues that matter most to the voters in your community.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

We'll use these survey responses to create an interactive article where you'll be able to:

  • Explore the issues voters care about most
  • Learn why people are (or aren't) voting
  • See how your views compare with others

Your responses are completely anonymous, and require no contact information.

Ready to make your voice heard? Take our short survey below and be part of the conversation!

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Pets 15 mins ago

Crocs is releasing shoes for dogs — and matching pairs for owners

Immigration 24 mins ago

Immigrants brought to the US as children ask judges to keep protections against deportation

Your response may be collected and published by this station as well as other NBCUniversal Local stations. See our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

This article tagged under:

Voting
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us