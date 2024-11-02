The Republican Lieutenant Governor of Texas is responding to false claims about Tarrant County voting machines changing selections voters make which were shared by presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign on social media.

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, recently shared a post on social media that voters in Tarrant County are reporting voting machines are flipping their vote from Trump to Kamala Harris.

"I just spoke with Lt. Gov @DanPatrick about voting in Tarrant County, TX. They have looked into it and the error has been corrected with the voting machines," she wrote on the last day of Early Voting in Texas.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick went on social media to respond saying he talked to Lara Trump about those social media stories saying, "There were actually no errors to correct once we investigated those few cases. In Tarrant County, we have only had one person say their vote was flipped out of 591,885 votes cast to date."

Trump campaign shares false claim that voting machines in Tarrant County were changing votes from Trump to Harris until authorities investigated and “the error has been corrected with the voting machines.”



Republican Texas Lt. Governor responds: “There were actually no errors to… pic.twitter.com/D0jDcb6DCa — Keenan Willard (@KeenanNBC5) November 2, 2024

As NBC 5 reported on Oct. 22, Tarrant County officials said there was zero evidence to support claims by a voter that his selection was switched, and that when the wrong selection was discovered on the voter's printed ballot, the elections staff invalidated the original ballot and the voter re-voted, verified his selections and then his ballot was cast.

Patrick's post went on to share the state's data. "As of today, there have been less than ten allegations of vote flipping out of nearly 7 million votes cast across the state. There has NOT BEEN A SINGLE confirmation that it actually happened."

County officials encourage all voters "confirm their selections on the physical paper ballot before placing it into the scanner to be counted."

More than half of Tarrant County's 1.3 million registered voters voted early, averaging 53,000 people per day over the 12-day early voting period.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.