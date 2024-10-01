Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: Tim Walz and JD Vance face off in VP debate

The vice presidential candidates are meeting for the first and only time on the debate stage tonight

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are facing off tonight in the vice presidential debate, which started at 9 p.m. ET and is expected to last 90 minutes.
  • The matchup offers the presidential candidates' top lieutenants a fresh opportunity to introduce themselves, vouch for their bosses and fulfill a time-honored role of a running mate
  • The debate, hosted by CBS News, is taking place at the network's Manhattan headquarters.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio meet Tuesday for their first and only scheduled vice presidential debate.

Walz, the running mate of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, and Vance, who is on the Republican ticket with former President Donald Trump, will make the case for their respective tickets just five weeks before Election Day.

The 90-minute debate starts at 9 p.m. ET and is being moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS' “Face the Nation.”

You can watch the debate live in the player above and follow along below for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us