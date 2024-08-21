Live updates: VP nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton headline third night of DNC

What to Know
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to speak as he formally accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president at the convention Wednesday night.
- Former President Bill Clinton is set to deliver a keynote, marking his 12th consecutive DNC speaking appearance.
- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also expected to address the convention.
- Also speaking are Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was on Harris' short list of potential running mates.
- Republican nominee Donald Trump was in North Carolina on Wednesday holding his first outdoor rally since he was targeted in an assassination attempt last month.
Follow below for live updates on the third night of the 2024 DNC in Chicago and watch live coverage in the player above.