2024 DNC
Live Updates

Live updates: Kamala Harris accepts presidential nomination, talks about her ‘unlikely' journey

Vice President Harris will accept her party’s nomination during a speech in which she is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to the American people

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Vice President Kamala Harris is addressing the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Thursday night and formally accept the party's nomination.
  • The night's speakers included Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, all of whom made Harris' short list of potential running mates.
  • U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, the wife of Sen. Kelly and a gun control advocate who was nearly killed in a 2011 shooting, also addressed the DNC.
  • The theme of the final night was “For Our Future."
  • Republican Donald Trump on Thursday campaigned at the southern border in Cochise County, Arizona. He also critiqued Harris' speech on Truth Social.

Follow below for live updates on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and watch live coverage in the player above.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us