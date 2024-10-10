Live updates: Angela Alsobrooks debates Larry Hogan in Maryland Senate race

What to Know Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican Larry Hogan are vying to take over longtime Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin's seat as he retires at the end of his term.

No matter who wins in the general election, the candidates will make history. Alsobrooks would become Maryland's first Black senator while Hogan would be the first Republican to serve as a senator in 40 years.

After each question, each candidate will get one minute to answer the question, and each will get 30 seconds for a rebuttal after the first round of answers. Both candidates will also get the chance to make opening and closing statements.

The balance of power in the U.S. Senate could be decided by Maryland. That's what's at stake as voters weigh whether to send Prince George's County executive Angela Alsobrooks or former Gov. Larry Hogan to the Upper Chamber come January.

Thursday night, Alsobrooks, the Democrat, and Hogan, the Republican, will answer questions in the only debate of the race with four weeks to go until election day.

NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd will moderate. News4's Tracee Wilkins will serve as a panelist, alongside WBAL TV-11 anchor Deborah Weiner and Maryland Public Television anchor Jeff Salkin.

Stream the debate live above or watch on NBC4 and follow our live blog below for analysis and insight.