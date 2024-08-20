Live updates: Barack and Michelle Obama fire up DNC after Harris surprises crowd with remarks from rally

What to Know
- Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, held a rally in Milwaukee but appeared remotely at the DNC in Chicago.
- Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the city they once called home to offer fiery endorsements of Harris.
- Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, also spoke Tuesday night. He said Harris is "ready to lead."
- Also on the schedule was Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who mocked Donald Trump and made the case for Harris
- Trump was in Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday for a crime and safety event, while his running mate, JD Vance, hosted a similar event in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Follow below for live updates on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and watch live coverage in the player above.