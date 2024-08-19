2024 DNC
Live Updates

Live updates: Biden delivers keynote at DNC after Harris makes surprise appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on the convention's first night in Chicago

By NBC Staff

What to Know

Follow below for live updates on night one of the 2024 Democratic National Convention and watch live coverage in the player above.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us