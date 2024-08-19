Live updates: Biden delivers keynote at DNC after Harris makes surprise appearance

What to Know
- The Democratic National Convention, during which Vice President Kamala Harris is set to officially accept the party's presidential nomination, kicked off Monday night with a surprise appearance by Harris.
- The first night highlighted President Joe Biden's "leadership and legacy," capped off by a speech by the president.
- Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton made a forceful case for Harris.
- Multiple people were arrested by Chicago police on Monday evening when a group of protesters breached a security barrier near the United Center.
- Former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance were holding counterprogramming events Monday in Pennsylvania.
Follow below for live updates on night one of the 2024 Democratic National Convention and watch live coverage in the player above.