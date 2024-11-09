Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen wins re-election in Nevada

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen has won re-election in Nevada, NBC News projects, defeating Republican Sam Brown and holding on to an important seat for her party in a swing state.

The victory gives the first-term Rosen another six years in the Senate, continuing Democrats’ winning streak in a state that has become increasingly competitive on the federal level.

While the polls showed a tight race for the presidential contest in Nevada, which President-elect Donald Trump ended up winning, the Senate battle was different: Rosen had opened up a lead in the last few months of the race, with Republicans fearing it was slipping away as they were being outspent on the airwaves.

Although the margins are often close, Republicans haven’t won a Senate race in Nevada since 2012.

Democrats centered their attacks against Brown on abortion, even though he said he would not support a federal ban. His wife, Amy, also revealed in an interview with NBC News that she had an abortion before meeting Brown.

Both candidates battled over inflation and how to lower costs in the working-class state, which is heavily centered on the Las Vegas service economy. In addition to abortion rights, Rosen highlighted combating gun violence, while Brown leaned in on tougher immigration laws and supporting police.

