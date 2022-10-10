Maryland Governor's Debate: Dan Cox and Wes Moore to Face Off Oct. 12

The men vying to become Maryland’s next governor will face off soon in their first and only debate. Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore will debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The hourlong debate will air on News4, which teamed up with Baltimore's WBAL-TV and Maryland Public Television.

News4 Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins will be among the panelists.

Ahead of the debate, Cox released a statement that said in part, "I am glad Wes Moore has finally accepted an invitation to debate with me... I look forward to letting the voters of Maryland see the candidates live, in person and unfiltered."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A statement by Moore said in part, “I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda. The stakes of this election could not be more clear."

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

You'll be able to watch on NBC4, on NBCWashington.com, in the NBC Washington mobile app, and the NBC Washington app on Roku, FireTV and Apple TV (search for the NBC4 Washington app if you own one of those devices).

A replay of the debate will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC4's NBC Washington, DC News channel on The Roku Channel (channel 138), Samsung TV Plus (channel 1035) and Xumo.

The debate will be available to watch on demand Tuesday evening on the NBC Washington apps.