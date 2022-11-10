Maryland Governor

Maryland Gov. Hogan Meets Gov.-Elect Moore to Prepare for Transition

By Tracee Wilkins and Nuria Diaz Munoz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maryland’s projected Gov.-elect Wes Moore met with Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday to discuss how both administrations can organize a smooth transition of power to show unity.

Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller will lead the transition team that will include Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks as one of the co-chairs. 

“This is the way it should be,” Moore said. “It’s what the people of the state want.” 

 Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is heading up Hogan’s transition team after two successful terms when Hogan enjoyed some of the highest popularity ratings in the country. 

