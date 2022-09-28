Maryland GOP Gubernatorial Nominee Attends Morgan State Forum

Maryland GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox answered questions Tuesday night at a Morgan State University forum, which Democratic nominee Wes Moore declined to attend.

Students with the campus newspaper and NBC News Correspondent Antonia Hylton covered an array of topics, including why Cox attended the Jan. 6 rally near the Capitol and bused others to the event. Cox said he left when things turned.

“Do you regret attending at all?” Hylton asked.

“Absolutely,” Cox said. “The gravity was horrific, and I made that clear as well. I think it was a travesty and it's not how we do our republic. It's wrong.

Cox is supported by former President Donald Trump, who is fundraising for him.

Moore has outraised Cox 10-to-1.

In a statement, Moore’s campaign said, "Dan Cox is desperate for any platform to peddle his conspiracy theories, while we have been focused on connecting directly with Maryland voters on the issues that matter to them. That is why we are beginning a tour of Maryland’s HBCUs that will engage all four of these historic institutions."

Tuesday night, Cox touted his record of supporting HBCU funding while taking a jab at Moore for not attending the debate.

“I believe firmly in making sure that this university is honored and respected in your budget, and sadly, it's not being honored today by the other leading candidate for governor,” Cox said.

Cox appealed a judge’s decision to allow mail-in ballots to be counted ahead of the general election, saying it should be up to the legislature.

When asked if he'd accept the outcome of this election if he lost, Cox wavered before saying, “Even if I lose, I can tell you very, very clearly: I believe in the system. I believe very firmly in making sure that our system works.”

Morgan State's student newspaper released a statement saying, "﻿It is unfortunate Wes Moore did not accept our numerous invitations to the forum. Despite that, we still made the best of the night and moved forward with the candidate that was receptive of our event."

Cox and Moore have yet to debate face-to-face but will have their first in-person televised debate Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. on NBC4.