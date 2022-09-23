In-Person Early Voting Begins in Virginia

Virginia’s general election is Nov. 8, but residents can cast their ballots now.

Early in-person voting at local registrars' offices began Friday, Sept. 23 and will be available until Saturday, Nov. 5.

Voters do not need to have a reason to vote early but will need to give their name and address and either show identification or sign an ID confirmation statement.

More early voting locations will open as Election Day approaches.

More info on early voting can be found on the Department of Elections website. Go here to check your registration status, find your polling place or apply to vote absentee by mail.

The 7th District congressional race in which Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Yesli Vega is one of the most closely watched races in our region. Go here for full Decision 2022 coverage.