Decision 2022

Early Voting Centers Open for DC Primary

Voters can cast their ballot at Early Vote Centers now through June 19

By Allison Hageman

Voters in D.C. can cast their ballots in-person at one of the Early Vote Centers starting Friday, according to D.C.'s Board of Elections.

Early voting in D.C.'s primary election runs through June 19. Early Vote Centers in all eight wards are open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Voters may cast their ballots at any vote center regardless of their address.

A full list of the early voting sites can be found on D.C.'s Board of Elections page.

The D.C. primary election will include races for mayor, attorney general and D.C. Council.

Residents of D.C. can register to vote in-person on primary day. Deadlines to register by mail and online have passed; to learn more about registering to vote in D.C. (or in Maryland or Virginia), go here.

Voting in the U.S. general election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 8.

