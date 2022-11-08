DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers

Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term.

Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips.

Muriel Bowser Wins Third Term as DC Mayor

Muriel Bowser is the first D.C. mayor elected to a third term since Marion Barry won his in 1986.

Her opponents were Independent Rodney Red Grant, a D.C. native who has had an entertainment career with BET and his own film company, and Republican small business owner Stacia Hall.

D.C. does not have term limits on any elected offices.

Initiative 82: Tipped Workers to Get Minimum Wage

Voters in the District decided that tipped workers should get the same minimum wage as every other worker in D.C.

This wasn't the first time that people in D.C. were asked this question — voters said yes in 2018, but the will of the voters was overturned by the D.C. Council. Now the question was on the ballot again, and voters again said yes.

Initiative 82 will gradually raise the minimum wage for tipped workers in places such as salons, parking lots and restaurants from the current $5.35 per hour to more than $16 per hour by 2027.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington had warned against increasing the minimum wage for tipped workers, stating, "Restaurants will be forced to raise many prices, layoff staff, add service charges to checks and potentially shut their doors." However, those in favor pointed to the fact that several other states — including California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada — passed similar measures, and they argued that the restaurant industry in those states has continued to grow.

DC Council: Two At-Large Seats Open

Competition was crowded for the two available At-Large seats on the D.C. Council. Eight candidates, including three Council incumbents, were vying for just two seats.

One incumbent Democrat, Anita Bonds, and one incumbent Independent, Elissa Silverman, were seeking reelection. The field of candidates also included four other Independents, a Republican and a Statehood-Green candidate, as well as current Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie.

Eleanor Holmes Norton Seeks to Remain DC Delegate

Holmes Norton, now 85, has represented D.C. in Congress since 1991.

DC Council Chair

Democrat Phil Mendelson has held this role since 2012 and previously served as an at-large member of the Council for 14 years before that. Mendelson won the Democratic primary in June and will face little-known Republican Nate Derenge, a supply chain analyst who has emphasized Council oversight as his platform.

Ward 1 Council Member

Incumbent Brianne Nadeau beat two challengers in the June primary. Her opponent in the general election is Chris Otten of the Statehood Green party. Otten is an operations director for a community organization.

Ward 3 Council Member

Democrat Mary Cheh has represented Ward 3 for 15 years but decided not to run again.

In a crowded June primary, Matt Frumin won the Democratic nomination. Fruin is an attorney focusing on education and increasing development in commercial corridors. He faced Republican David Krucoff, a commercial real estate agent who advocates for more public safety and D.C.’s retrocession to Maryland to allow city residents to have voting rights in the House and Senate. There was also a Libertarian candidate, Adrian Salsgiver.

Ward 5 Council Member

Democrat Zachary Parker, president of the D.C. State Board of Education, is projected to win against Republican Clarence Lee Jr.

The outgoing Ward 5 Council member, Kenyan McDuffie, did not seek another term so he could run for D.C. attorney general. However, after his candidacy was deemed ineligible, he opted to run for an At-Large seat on the Council.

Ward 6 Council Member

Charles Allen ran unopposed for a seat he’s held since 2015.

DC Attorney General

Attorney General Karl Racine, who served as D.C.’s first elected attorney general, opted not to seek a third term.

Democrat Brian Schwalb won the June primary and ran unopposed. He is the partner-in-charge of D.C.’s Venable Law Firm. His priorities include keeping juveniles out of the criminal justice system, fighting wage theft and closing equity and income gaps.

